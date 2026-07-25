MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

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S Russell's avatar
S Russell
Jul 25

What I've thought about a lot in recent years is just how vulnerable, codependent, and ill prepared a majority of humanity proves to be with regard to these narcissists. Despite plenty of examples throughout modern history, as a species we seem hell-bent on falling prey to these pathetic worms again and again.

Honestly, I believe we should be introducing all of our children to psychology and teaching them about these dangerous personality disorders in grade school. Prepare them to recognize the signs, understand the danger, and possess the skills to manipulate and overpower them.

What's really telling is that the narcissists in states like mine here in Florida apparently recognize the threat posed to them by an educated populace, specifically one which recognizes them for who and what they really are. That's why the state has been eliminating psych and philosophy courses in classrooms and colleges throughout Florida. After all, we can't very well fight back against an enemy when we fail to even recognize that they are an enemy...

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
Jul 25

It feels like someone simultaneously opened all the zoo cages housing malignant narcissists, including Netanyahu and Thiel, and set them free upon the world, to inflict maximum destruction on civilization.

If we are not prepared to collectively and decisively rebel, our only hollow comfort in surrender will be the knowledge that they will eventually turn against each other.

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