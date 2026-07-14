MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Jul 14

It is tempting to blame the media, the oligarchy, the ruling elite, but in the end it is us, we who with our own selfish designs, our own agenda, our own sloth that empower them

A soldier in the trenches is told to go over the top when the whistle blows, and behind him is an officer with nothing more than a sidearm.

The purpose of the sidearm is to shoot whoever refuses to go over the top

In our society the stand in for the officer with a sidearm is ICE, the FBI, the county sheriff, the cop in a patrol car

And although we outnumber "them" in orders of magnitude, our resistance is limited to peaceful marches, written and verbal expressions (until such wind up getting unwanted surveillance and action, and expensive law suits, that eventual go nowhere

We do nothing until it is too late to do anything.

Pastor Niemoller paraphrased.

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Gari Gold Richardson's avatar
Gari Gold Richardson
Jul 14

During WWII, my dad was a surgeon. He stuffed peoples guts back into their bodies and when he came home after mopping up after Patton, as he put it, he decided to change career to a little trod place call psychiatry. I'm proud of what he did which was to help create a network of care. His particular specialty in the end were old people, a new specialty geriatrics and there was at that time a dire need to create nursing homes. Creating public health where there is none can be done and it's effective. It's not just a hospital but a network of people that visit, talk, listen and help. Public health keeps most importantly, the unwell away from the well. The network was being built and was working until Reagan. I know how you enjoy talking about Reagan, Jim.

Our growing population needs more discipline not less. I mean self discipline in the form of education and sports or other physical education. The empathetic seek it out I think. It's my thought that without it, one seeks with out aim. Finding shiny objects and well, trouble.

What I came to say is that the most ill among us can't be cured. I recall talking about this with dad, who shook his head about it. I also accompanied him to an asylum setting where I saw interviews of the most ill.

Hitler, Stalin, Trump, Putin all. No known cure. What made them break? I've gotten some new ideas. I'll say allowed to be bad. Honored just like the guy in the WH. Not stopped by others. And why would people who have a lack of focus care about something when you give them cash not to? What care has any one person made to insure anything at all? Basis of corporate America is you are a cog we don't want your thoughts just your labor. People protect what people sweat for. For that they will care, if some dude walks up and tries to take it ...

Impermanent jobs, lack of mental health help, individuals scrambling to make rent and raise kids. And Trump marches on in and pushes everyone over the edge with loving the worst among us. For years, and unrelenting years.

Chaos has an antidote called order. Chaos is the ground in which mental unwellness flourishes. One can create a structure and being to fill it. I personally used the frameworks of ballet and yoga for a lifetime physical practice. I taught both classical arts and saw what the disciplines gave people. I believe the structures where people come together and yet have their personal practice are best. Sports, a chorus things like that where a person contributes to the whole and yet individuals aren't lost and have the ability to excel. People shine like you cannot believe from their core and through their eyes as they sweat, caring to meet a goal.

All is not lost but pretty fucked up. It's not lost till we stop having children to teach. There are programs anyone can start you just have to gather up some people and find a common fun. Stick ball teams, square dancing, get some chalk and draw a pottsie framework on the sidewalk. Get people to take turns. Thanks.

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