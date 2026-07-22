As many of my readers know, current Director of the FBI Kash Patel frivolously sued me in 2023 for defamation. Although he never managed to serve me with the lawsuit, after almost three years—while he was FBI Director—he convinced a Nevada federal judge to issue a $250,000 default judgment against me anyway. I’m currently in the process of trying to have that ruling overturned.

One of the statements Patel sued me over was that I called him a “Kremlin asset” in a tweet.

Despite his legal protestations, however, on Monday Politico reported that Patel is planning a trip to Russia in mid-October, three weeks before the midterm elections.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations, of course, is a domestic law enforcement agency. There is no reason for the FBI Director to take a trip to Russia—the primary foreign government interfering in American politics—right before an election. That is, unless he were trying to get some tips on how to rig them—or some help.

Kash Patel’s host for this trip is reportedly the FSB, the modern-day KGB. The FSB has been responsible for ensuring that Vladimir Putin stayed in power for the last quarter century—by any means necessary, including bombing their own citizens.

According to the U.S. official familiar with the travel plans, Patel is scheduled to visit Russia on Oct. 14-15, first stopping in Moscow and then St. Petersburg. His host is likely to be the FSB, the Russian security service that is heir to the Soviet-era KGB, the official said. The person familiar with the situation confirmed that Patel is planning to visit Russia in the fall, including stops in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The last decade of Kash Patel’s life has been spent helping the Russian government—like running the “Russiagate” investigation in House Intelligence with Devin Nunes to cover up for Russian interference in the 2016 election, and taking $25,000 to appear in an anti-FBI Russian propaganda film in 2024.

But today, Patel is not a congressional aide or a podcaster; he’s the FBI Director. Just making the trip to Russia is a huge gift to Vladimir Putin—who is currently in an existential battle for his own survival as Ukraine turns the tables in the war. Patel’s trip is official U.S. validation of a regime so desperate it launches ballistic missiles into apartment buildings in Kyiv and sends drones on “human safari” in Kherson.

This trip is similar, but far worse, than eight congresspeople traveling to Moscow on July 4th, 2018. Then, it was deeply suspect and a clear message from Putin. But Patel’s trip is more like a middle finger to everyone who cares about American democracy. They are just rubbing the collusion in our faces.

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Just imagine what someone in Patel’s position could do. He could take a thumb drive in his pocket of any secrets he wants, any database, and hand it to Russian intelligence without the slightest concern of detection. He could receive a Bitcoin account with payment for services rendered—no one would have any idea. And he could coordinate with the Russians on how they should interfere in the midterms.

If anyone doubts his willingness to commit election crimes, remember that Kashyap Patel was elevated to the #2 position in the Pentagon after Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden. Patel then wrote a memo on January 4th, 2021—two days before the riot at the Capitol that transferred control of the D.C. National Guard to himself and the Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller.

It was premeditated. It was the worst political crime in American history.

Here are Patel and Miller in 2022, simply lying directly into the camera about what happened. Patel spent four years blaming J6 on Nancy Pelosi, the FBI, and “Antifa.”

Kash Patel has no morals, no conscience, no shame, and no loyalty whatsoever to America. He is a sociopath in the employ of foreign governments, and a criminal who appealed to Donald Trump because he is willing to do anything to hold on to power. I am just a citizen who saw right through him from the start.

While I try not to let my own emotions obscure my writing, in this case I will make an exception. I am deeply angry with a system that after I’ve spent six years warning about all of this, has learned nothing.

“Toldya” is insufficient and unsatisfying. I’m not interested in being right. I’m interested in my grandchildren growing up as free people in a free country—a prospect growing dimmer and dimmer in the rear-view mirror.

Joe Biden is a good man and in many ways was a good president. But in the crucial role of stabilizing democracy to ensure its existence for future generations, he and his administration utterly failed. For four long years, I battled armies of trolls, stalkers, multiple lawsuits, and the inability to work to try to bring accountability for what happened to America.

Instead of a sweeping investigation into the planners of J6, the DOJ focused exclusively on the rioters. No one above Proud Boy leaders were prosecuted. And now, because of our own negligence and failure, even the rioters are free to commit more crimes.

While this is not about me, I do feel a bit like an avatar for a wide swath of the American people who saw what happened, are angry that we allowed it, and want to be assured that when adults are able to retake power, that we don’t blow the chance again.

If we normalize a Kremlin asset, who already conspired to try to overthrow the U.S. government, walking into the actual Kremlin three weeks before a critical election, we have already lost. No amount of “toldyas” will ever save us.

Treason is on the ballots, again. Now all we can do is hope that treason isn’t counting them.

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