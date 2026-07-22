MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

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Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
Jul 22

Like you, I continue to be stunned by how millions of Americans still think things will eventually "get back to normal" while they go on about their lives. Solidarity, Jim. I know exactly how you feel.

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Gari Gold Richardson's avatar
Gari Gold Richardson
Jul 22

The rubber is meeting the road. Traction to hell is where they’re headed. Headlines in trad media are one thing and the bar brawl in social media is another. Keep brawling. It’s the only place that matters. We won’t know the truth of where we are till some time yet, however… We won the first civil war. We will win this one. A war is just that and not decided by any one battle.

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