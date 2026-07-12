Happy Sunday Friends:

The White House and the Pentagon have been releasing videos of “UFOs” which are allegedly unexplainable, including a large batch on Friday. This has been treated seriously by numerous mainstream major networks and newspapers, not to mention the usual swarm of paid Trump propagandists.

As a lifelong sci-fi fan and astronomy buff, I have always been fascinated by the probability of life outside Earth. There would be nothing cooler than finding out that we’ve been visited by extraterrestrials.

But there are zero alien ships in this batch of old, fuzzy videos. The “star-shaped object” being shown by ABC News is just a flare. And the “object shape-shifting through a sharp maneuver” is just two objects crossing paths.

These two random shapes could be almost anything at this resolution—a bird and a bug, for example. Or, according to the government and our entire media ecosystem, it could be one shape-shifting alien spacecraft. Occam’s Razor would like a word.

As one more hilarious example, this was included in the files of “unidentified objects”—a metaphysically perfect example of a weather balloon.

The reason for this “disclosure” couldn’t be more obvious. The U.S. government is not just failing, it is driving the entire world economy into a ditch, and risking untold millions of lives with Trump’s suicidal war on Iran. The release of these UFO files is precisely equivalent to throwing chum in the water. It’s just a garden variety psyop to distract people from all the losing.

As Trump’s psychopathologies continue to worsen, so does the possibility of quickly escaping the war. His posts on Saturday ran the full gamut of his disorders. They clearly show a malignant narcissist suffering from frontotemporal dementia, collapsing out of rage and terror of being seen as a loser.

The alternate reality Trump created around himself is dissolving as the real world keeps butting in. He is bored of the war but the war is not bored of him.

This was a speech Friday by Iran’s leader at the funeral of his father, Ayatollah Khomeini—a clear threat of coordinated terrorist attacks.

The aliens are not from outer space. The aliens are a small slice of humanity with deviant, sociopathic psychologies who hijacked the world to benefit themselves. Do not be distracted by their theater.

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