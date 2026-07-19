Solipsism, Organized Loneliness & the Simple Technology to Fight Them
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Solipsism is the belief that one’s own mind is the only thing that can truly be known to exist. Others are merely characters which serve to support or interfere with one’s personal reality.
Group solipsism is the counterintuitive phenomenon of individual solipsists working together to support each other’s realities despite the conviction that they themselves are all that matters. The result is a kind of Marvel Universe, a solipsistic cartel, where each person in the group has an assigned domain in which to rule—and agrees, mostly, not to interfere in others’ alternate worlds.
The Trump regime and its enablers create a form of mass solipsism in which a number of completely different realities intersect around one thing—the shared acquisition of power at all costs. Every individual has, with notable conflicts at the boundaries, a reality to defend and to ensure stays aligned with the overall project.
Trump: dominance, humiliation, and personal loyalty
Thiel: eschatology, Antichrist fantasy, techno-fascism
Musk: white supremacy, eugenic futurism, space fantasy, technocracy
Miller: white rage, siege, racial purification
Christian nationalists: spiritual warfare, divine providence
Accelerationist billionaires: collapse as opportunity, hypercapitalism
Republican Congress and SCOTUS: submission to the ordained power structure
What they all have in common is, to varying degrees, adoption of the belief that other people aren’t actually real. To the modern solipsist, most humans are what they sometimes call “NPCs“ or “non-player characters.”
When Musk says “arguing with NPCs is pointless” he means it literally. Unless people conform to his personal reality and to the overall cartel’s project of collecting power regardless of the consequences, they simply don’t exist except as a resource to extract or a barrier to break down.
This is what Hannah Arendt meant when she described how “ideological thinking ruins all relationships with reality” in the same way terror ruins relationships between people.
Just as terror… ruins all relationships between men, so the self-compulsion of ideological thinking ruins all relationships with reality… The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction (i.e., the reality of experience) and the distinction between true and false (i.e., the standards of thought) no longer exist.
Hannah Arendt, The Origins of Totalitarianism, 1951
But how do the solipsist, the tyrant, and the totalitarian expand their universe into the minds of their victims? Arendt described it as a kind of political technology she referred to as “organized loneliness.”
Totalitarian domination, like tyranny, bears the germs of its own destruction… Nevertheless, organized loneliness is considerably more dangerous than the unorganized impotence of all those who are ruled by the tyrannical and arbitrary will of a single man. Its danger is that it threatens to ravage the world as we know it—a world which everywhere seems to have come to an end-before a new beginning rising from this end has had time to assert itself.
—Hannah Arendt, The Origins of Totalitarianism, 1951
Loneliness is not the same thing as solitude, which is often a healthy state of being with oneself. If you are thinking, and believe yourself to be a reliable narrator, you may be alone—but you are not lonely. Loneliness is different. Under the right social and psychological conditions, you may find yourself in a crowded party and feel lonelier than ever before. You have not just lost connection with others; you have lost connection with yourself.
This is the goal of the totalitarian. This is the goal of the Trump regime and the solipsistic oligarchy that supports it. They don’t just want to drain us of access to each other; they want to drain us of our ability to form our own reality—so they can fill our loneliness with their own ideology.
As I’ve written before, in complexity theory, there are two orthogonal (90-degree) continuums: simple vs. complex; and order vs. chaos. The goal of the totalitarian is simple order. They want to reduce complexity at all costs because they see it as inefficient and unprofitable. A functional democratic republic is a form of complex order and the way to break it down is through simple chaos—or as Arendt called it terror.
This is why there are roving bands of ICE agents terrorizing Americans with simple chaos. This is why a majority of Republicans actually believe that vandals destroyed the Reflecting Pool. It is totalitarianism applied to both relationships between people, and to every individual’s relationship to reality.
The simple technology for pushing back on organized loneliness is empathy. The purpose of reducing complexity through terror and destruction of common reality is that it becomes far easier for the totalitarian to extract what they want. If you are not just alone, but lonely, you will be desperate to find connection almost anywhere—which is where the tyrant comes in.
Empathy represents one’s internal psychological connection to other humans. If that can be stripped away by the totalitarian, the solipsism quickly turns to barbarism.
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Fascinating and vital commentary, Jim. Empathy is a super power that these fascist losers can not fathom.
Naziferatu's speech the other day at the State Dept. was truly one of the most evil, hateful speeches I have ever seen in my life. The man is so devoid of decency and empathy, that it is shocking he has a wife and kids. He has the nerve to yell about Leftists being deformed. Has he ever looked in a mirror?
We have one hell of a fight on our hands.
I've always thought of solipsism as self worship. The ego as god.That everyone else exists solely to serve oneself.
The idea of group solipsism is new to me, but it makes perfect sense.
To the right wing, the bete noire, has been 1. a cabal of Jews, 2. International financiers (which are a cabal of Jews as epitomized by George Soros 3. The Illuminati and Council on Foreign Relations, all of those were invisible, faceless, except for George Soros and say the Rothschilds.
However we do have the faces. Trump, Thiel, Vance, Miller, Musk, Sacks, Ellison Cook, Bezos.
In the 1930's, names like Prescott Bush. Henry Ford, Krupp, Porsche, who acted through lesser solipsists like Franco,Mussolini and Hitler.
These lack the charisma, the ability to grab attention and manipulate the masses, so they need a stooge by which to carry out their plans.
However the stooge is a potential threat, a golem, which when brought to life, attains power and acts on its own, to the detriment of its creators as Ferdinand Porsche and Alfred Krupp discovered
The golem, named Donald Trump, which they created will, when it dispenses with it and their enemies, will turn on its creators. but. and alas, by then many of us will be ground beneath their heel, and with a jack boot on our neck
How does one convey to a group of solipsists, that the creature they have created will eventually turn on them
The first sign will be the total collapse of the very thing, that motivates the solipsist. It's wealth and power. and that is not too far off, as Trump's insane war is headed towards tank bottom of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve )SPR) ,and the actual price of oil is over $100 a barrel and climbing.
The whole of the world is suffering, not only for oil, but urea, sulfur.helium all essential to production of food and technology. And the mined minerals can't be transported to market, for lack of diesel.
There is one beneficiary though, China, while America and the west have been depleting their SPR, China has been building theirs. What tankers do get through the Strait of Hormuz (SOH) are Chinese owned, if not Chinese flagged.
The dollar as the world reserve currency is on the way out, the petrodollar is being replaced by the petroyuan
Iran will accept only the yuan (Remimbe), or stable coin for payment of oil and fees collected for safe passage through the SOH.
Trump has to see the hand writing on the wall, and is panicked rushing to put finishing touches on his dictatorship, one that can survive the inevitable economic collapse, and one which will dominate and terrorize the very men that created this golem.
Congress gave him his on personal Liebstandarte, his GESTAPO,his SS, his Sturmabeitlung.and it is being trained and gaining practice rounding up immigrants