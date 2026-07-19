MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

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The Lookout's avatar
The Lookout
Jul 19

Fascinating and vital commentary, Jim. Empathy is a super power that these fascist losers can not fathom.

Naziferatu's speech the other day at the State Dept. was truly one of the most evil, hateful speeches I have ever seen in my life. The man is so devoid of decency and empathy, that it is shocking he has a wife and kids. He has the nerve to yell about Leftists being deformed. Has he ever looked in a mirror?

We have one hell of a fight on our hands.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Jul 19

I've always thought of solipsism as self worship. The ego as god.That everyone else exists solely to serve oneself.

The idea of group solipsism is new to me, but it makes perfect sense.

To the right wing, the bete noire, has been 1. a cabal of Jews, 2. International financiers (which are a cabal of Jews as epitomized by George Soros 3. The Illuminati and Council on Foreign Relations, all of those were invisible, faceless, except for George Soros and say the Rothschilds.

However we do have the faces. Trump, Thiel, Vance, Miller, Musk, Sacks, Ellison Cook, Bezos.

In the 1930's, names like Prescott Bush. Henry Ford, Krupp, Porsche, who acted through lesser solipsists like Franco,Mussolini and Hitler.

These lack the charisma, the ability to grab attention and manipulate the masses, so they need a stooge by which to carry out their plans.

However the stooge is a potential threat, a golem, which when brought to life, attains power and acts on its own, to the detriment of its creators as Ferdinand Porsche and Alfred Krupp discovered

The golem, named Donald Trump, which they created will, when it dispenses with it and their enemies, will turn on its creators. but. and alas, by then many of us will be ground beneath their heel, and with a jack boot on our neck

How does one convey to a group of solipsists, that the creature they have created will eventually turn on them

The first sign will be the total collapse of the very thing, that motivates the solipsist. It's wealth and power. and that is not too far off, as Trump's insane war is headed towards tank bottom of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve )SPR) ,and the actual price of oil is over $100 a barrel and climbing.

The whole of the world is suffering, not only for oil, but urea, sulfur.helium all essential to production of food and technology. And the mined minerals can't be transported to market, for lack of diesel.

There is one beneficiary though, China, while America and the west have been depleting their SPR, China has been building theirs. What tankers do get through the Strait of Hormuz (SOH) are Chinese owned, if not Chinese flagged.

The dollar as the world reserve currency is on the way out, the petrodollar is being replaced by the petroyuan

Iran will accept only the yuan (Remimbe), or stable coin for payment of oil and fees collected for safe passage through the SOH.

Trump has to see the hand writing on the wall, and is panicked rushing to put finishing touches on his dictatorship, one that can survive the inevitable economic collapse, and one which will dominate and terrorize the very men that created this golem.

Congress gave him his on personal Liebstandarte, his GESTAPO,his SS, his Sturmabeitlung.and it is being trained and gaining practice rounding up immigrants

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