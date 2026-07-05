Happy Sunday friends!

I spent July 4th watching the unfolding humiliation in Washington DC, starting with masked Nazis marching unencumbered through the nation’s capital. When the El Niño-fueled heat index hit 115F and numerous people passed out at Trump’s “fair,” the parade was canceled, leaving 400 white men waving Confederate flags to get all the attention.

Patriot Front members on the DC Metro, Cheney Orr/Reuters

The weather problems continued into the night, with a long rain delay and Trump’s 850,000-shell fireworks display finishing around 1AM. While I love fireworks, as with everything else he touches, Trump managed to ruin them out of sheer excess.

But to me the most remarkable July 4th sentiment was the richest man finally coming out with his true feelings about democracy. Like his fellow apartheid-bred oligarch Peter Thiel—who famously said “I no longer believe freedom and democracy are compatible” and blamed women’s suffrage for it—Elon Musk is now against voting by “takers” like Zohran Mamdani.

This sentiment, that only “makers” should vote, is identical to the ideology of Elon Musk‘s grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, who joined a movement called Technocracy, Inc. that advocated for disenfranchising the population in favor of allowing a small group of “technocrats” to run a North American superstate.

Maye Musk tweet; Elon Musk tweet; Technocracy, Inc.

Maye Musk says: “My family is so proud to be Americans.” But Joshua Haldeman left America in the mid-1930s for Canada after he tried to start a farm during the Dust Bowl. Haldeman blamed Jews and Blacks for his own failure and in 1950, after failing to start a career in Canadian politics, Haldeman left for the self-proclaimed “whites only paradise” of South Africa.

Of course, in South Africa, Black people couldn’t vote. The year suffrage was granted to the Black population, Elon Musk and his family fled back to Canada and then the U.S. Now over 30 years later, the only asylum seekers allowed in America are South African white farmers who stake a false claim of “genocide.”

If the United States survives beyond the Trump regime, we must learn from this experience. The U.S. government should not and must not be in the business of supporting people who are against the very foundations of constitutional democracy. Our collective blindness to the danger posed by Thiel and Musk, despite all the warnings of who and what they are, must never be repeated.

Please join me and our bright, passionate community of democracy-enjoyers at Noon PT / 3PM ET for a discussion of the events of the past week, the Necrocracy, our long history of violence, and anything else you like to discuss. Hope to see you. Details below.