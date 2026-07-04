MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
Jul 4

If the midterms are corrupted, I expect that 37% to increase exponentially. When a population cannot seek remedy from tyranny through peaceful protest and honest elections, there aren't many other options for salvation left on the table.

Rational citizens should hope for the best, but they had better prepare for the worst.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Jul 4

Trump's massive fireworks is to mark the end of the democratic era and the beginning of his autocratic regime. If anyone thinks that he is leaving the White House on anything but a gurney they have blinders and suffer from terminal hopium..

His fireworks display is a celebration of his SCOTUS facilitated triumph, by which he intends to erect a 250 ft (catch the symbology) arc de Trump.\, and he will erect it regardless, he will also rip up the grove of cherry trees and build his private golf course, and the democats will whine,and the Republicans will cheer, This is how far we have descended into hell.

There is no real opposition, because there are no pitchforks, just a bunch of whiners who live in the fantasy world of the law.

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