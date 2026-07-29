If You’re Afraid to Exercise Your Rights, You’ve Already Lost Them

Hello friends:

Some good news. A federal judge granted my Motion to dismiss in the case of Kash Patel vs. Jim Stewartson. The case was covered in the New York Times a few weeks ago, and overnight it was covered by the Daily Beast and Raw Story.

To give a sense for what this absurd, frivolous lawsuit looked like, here is one of the greatest footnotes I’ve ever seen in a legal document. Kudos to the judge for including the phrase “googly-eyed Kremlin bitch” in his ruling.

Here’s a transcript to the video. Thanks to all of my readers, and everyone else who has supported me.

Six years ago, I started looking into QAnon because it was using game techniques and psychological tactics that I was familiar with because I had helped design them decades before. And what I saw was not normal. It was not a natural outgrowth of the internet. It was a death cult.

And so I tracked it for six months until I saw that it was organizing to attack the Capitol. So I warned about it. I yelled about it online. Other people did as well. No one listened. Sure enough, on January 6th, the worst political crime in American history happened.

The seat of our democracy was attacked. And I identified who did it, who conspired to do it, including Mike Flynn as the leader of QAnon and the cheerleader of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, who was cheering for his digital soldiers to be ready to die on January 6th.

And Kash Patel in the Pentagon, ensuring through a memo, through Chris Miller, through Mike Flynn’s brother Charles, that the National Guard could not help, could not prevent that crowd of violent QAnon, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers from trying to murder Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi—and cops.

So I’ve spent seven days a week for six years trying to unravel why it happened, how it happened, and how we can build a system that will not allow it to happen again. 38 months ago, Mike Flynn and Kash Patel decided it was going to be a good idea to sue me, somebody who was tweeting about them, who was blogging about them. Not because I defamed them, but because I was right about them. I could have made it go away.

I could have deleted my posts or going crying away and tried to settle. This is America. It is my right to speak about people, especially when it involves crimes against my government.

So if I can be any inspiration or model to anyone, it’s all been worth it. I don’t like the attention. I am not somebody who enjoys being in the spotlight. But if you come at me, an American citizen exercising my rights, I am going to defend them.

And if there’s one message I have for people, it’s that if you are afraid to exercise your rights, you have already lost them. Fight for them. We can and will get through this. We can and will build something better. But we can’t do it if we’re cowards, if we appease them, if we let them rule us.

Not here, not in America. I want to thank everybody who has helped me along the way. There are far too many to mention. You know who you are. And I am so grateful. Thank you. We’ll get through it.