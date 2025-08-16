MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

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S Russell's avatar
S Russell
Aug 16, 2025

Everyone around the world whose head isn't permanently lodged deep inside their own asshole knew exactly how embarrassing, for Trump AND our entire country, this "meeting" would be. That includes most of the dipshits inside his own administration, though I've no doubt they refused to fill Deep Daddy Diaper in on that assessment.

At this point, EVERY single journalistic outlet that hasn't already assumed a permanent position on their knees, needs to loudly and repeatedly hammer home just how pathetically weak Trump looked. Likewise, every comedian, social media influencer, foreign news outlet, talk show host, and others with platforms needs to do the same.

I fully understand that he will lash out, he's gonna do that regardless. However, in my opinion at least, forcing this unbelievably fragile and weak sociopath over the finish line and into full narcissistic self implosion, and in turn mental collapse, might provide the best opening we will get. Of course, there's also a slim chance it could plunge the world into full on nuclear annihilation too, so..... flip a coin?

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Susan
Aug 16, 2025

Looked just like he did after he met with Putin in 2016. A puppy on a leash.

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