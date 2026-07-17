MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

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Don A in Pennsultucky's avatar
Don A in Pennsultucky
Jul 17

WTF does he consider "normal looking"?

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
Jul 17

The classified docs Trump released clearly point to Russia, Russia, Russia.

I think the fact that he focussed on “communist” China, is to tie his speech into the 15 minute diatribe offered by Pee Wee German, Stephen Miller, earlier in the day.

Miller focussed extensively on the dangers of the “terrorist” lefties threatening to destroy democracy, with communist policies.

Put the two speeches together to see the total picture. Miller said out loud what Trump alluded to.

The only positive thing about the criminals in Trump’s traitorous regime is that they tend to announce their intentions well in advance.

To anyone anticipating remotely fair midterms, you better come up with a plan B quickly.

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