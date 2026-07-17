Thursday night, Donald Trump gave a primetime speech allegedly about election interference that was largely just a shambolic rehash of old conspiracy theories and mischaracterized declassified information. It was extraordinarily dangerous because it provides a pretext for unconstitutional actions around the midterms—but the content was so empty and badly delivered even Fox News doesn’t want to talk about it.

However, a few hours before Trump’s dud of a speech, Stephen Miller gave a “ministerial” to an international audience at the State Department that was nothing short of Third Reich plagiarism. If this had just been a rally speech, it would be extremely disturbing, but it went along with a simultaneously released document entitled “Trump Administration Unleashes Global Campaign to Crush Radical Left Terrorism.”

Put together, Miller’s speech and official policy document enshrine an overtly fascist, transnational program to persecute nearly anyone the regime wants in the name of “leftist terrorism.”

Here is a key section of Miller’s speech which is textbook dehumanization—the precise language Joseph Goebbels used to target Jews, communists, and Bolsheviks.

Miller draws a picture of the in-group as “morally superior,” ordered,” “beautiful,” and “normal.” The out-group on the other hand, identified as “leftists,” is “abnormal,” “scarred,” and “deformed.”

The in-group “goes to church on Sunday”—despite the fact that Miller is Jewish. The out-group, however, is “violent,” “junkies,” and “predators.”

“It’s not a coincidence that when you look at these violent antifa demonstrations and you see any photograph of those who were assembled to be blunt, not one of the people that is demonstrating looks like a normal person. Not one looks normal. They’re all deformed in some way in their appearance, in their dress, in their mannerism. Why is that? Why? You look at two photographs and you see a normal American street, you see an antifa protest. Why did the people that are violently demonstrating? Why is there not one normal looking person among them? Every one of them through the course of their life and their decisions has scarred their body and their appearance in many different ways.“ —Stephen Miller 7/16/26, “Ministerial on Leftist Terrorism”

This exact formulation was used by Joseph Goebbels to justify his atrocities. According to Goebbels, the “German people” were under threat by violent, predatory, immoral Jews who had to be “taken out of circulation.” This was accompanied by a campaign promoting eugenics and physiognomy—the long-discredited idea that you could determine someone’s characteristics just by looking at them.

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If you were to take that idea into practice with Stephen Miller, you would have to come to the conclusion that his characteristics are identical to Goebbels. Miller’s impersonation and appearance makes them virtual doppelgängers.

Goebbels was clear for years what his ultimate goals were. The below is from a 1929 article published in Goebbels’ own periodical Der Angriff, called “Der Jude.” You could swap a few proper nouns and it would be hard to tell if it was Miller or Goebbels.

“Opposing the Jews is a matter of personal hygiene.” —Joseph Goebbels, 1929

When Miller uses the boogeymen “Antifa” or “communist,” he is deliberately mirroring the Nazi program of eliminating the original “Antifa” aka “Antifaschistische Aktion”—a group of antifascist activists in Weimar Germany sponsored by the Communist Party who were among the first people sent to Dachau in 1933.

“Antifa” 1932; Antifa poster

Miller’s rage against Democrats and “leftists” is nothing new, but he is creating official policy in the State Department using the full power of the federal government—to hunt almost anyone he wants domestically or internationally:

“Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, far-left extremism will be treated with the same seriousness and ferocity the world has long reserved for jihadist terrorism.“

This is not a theoretical concept. As I wrote, a young man was already put in prison for 30 years for moving a box of antifascist leaflets. This is a concerted effort to target anyone Stephen Miller doesn’t think looks “American.”

Miller is also behind the DHS policies that have resulted in three deaths over just the last week. He has already sent thousands of unqualified, remorseless neo-Nazis roaming the streets looking for people to assault and kidnap. There is no reason to believe he won’t expand their operations to actively include “leftists” who don’t look “normal.”

While this kind of rhetoric combined with policy is deeply evil and potentially deadly, there is an essential difference between the United States and Nazi Germany. Hitler was personally popular in his country until near the end, even when the population turned against the war. Also, Nazi ideology and mythology were always consistent.

Miller, despite writing Trump’s speeches to regularly include Nazi references, and being the architect of the mass deportation program, is uniquely radical in his obsession to rid America of anyone who isn’t “normal.” Trump seems more interested in pursuing a six year-old grievance about the 2020 election, or finding ever more extravagant ways to abuse his position to make money.

Trump’s coalition is unhappy with the current scenario. While he retains a core 30% level of support, his war is not winding down; it’s expanding. Gas prices are rising in reaction. Getting people excited about culture wars is easier when you are succeeding at other things. Trump is not.

So it is not clear at all that the combination of Donald Trump and Stephen Miller are the braintrust that will finally break America. The future is not written yet, and we still have the chance to be the people who choose to learn from history instead of repeating it.

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