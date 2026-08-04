MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
9h

The self interests of those who could remove him, mitigate against the action. They would rather see the house burn down, than use the fire extinguisher.

Trump is psychotic, but what then of his enablers and financiers .

MAGAts, well they are beyond redemption or reaching. It is a waste of time and money to try and deprogram a cult. Look at the far reaching success of religions.

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Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
9h

Absolutely Correct 🎯 Phyco Rama 😱 Terrific article today, Thank You and will reStack ASAP 💯👍

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