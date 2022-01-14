I’ve started five companies. Started web programming in 1994. I was the first person to make a 3D game on the web in 1996. I won a Primetime Emmy for Original Interactive Content in 2012. I have two Grand Prix CyberLions from Cannes. I have 8 patents. I worked at Google/Niantic while Pokémon Go was being made. I’ve been pioneering VR, AR and AI technology for a long time.

I also helped invent alternate reality games (ARGs) for entertainment which were perverted into industrial brainwashing machines like QAnon. I know how it works because I was there when things like Q were made for fun, not for hurting people.

I also have a podcast called Radicalized: Truth Survives. Please check it out.