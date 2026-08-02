MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

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July 2026

“Googly-Eyed Kremlin Bitch”: An Analysis
Why is mocking FBI Director Kash Patel so popular?
  Jim Stewartson
If You’re Afraid to Exercise Your Rights, You’ve Already Lost Them
I have defeated Kash Patel and Mike Flynn in court.
  Jim Stewartson
4:22
Never Meet Your Heroes
Zoom today! Sunday Noon PT / 3PM ET
  Jim Stewartson
Dead-Enders
What’s More Dangerous Than a Cornered Malignant Narcissist? Three of Them.
  Jim Stewartson
Kash Patel and the Insufficiency of “Toldya”
Allow me a brief airing of grievances.
  Jim Stewartson
Solipsism, Organized Loneliness & the Simple Technology to Fight Them
No Zoom Sunday. Enjoy your friends and family!
  Jim Stewartson
Miller’s Ministerial: The Most Dangerous Speech Wasn’t Trump
While everyone focused on elections, Stephen Miller was putting the architecture in place to ensure they never matter.
  Jim Stewartson
Fever: Why the World Is Ill
How organized psychopathy is destroying civilization—and the planet.
  Jim Stewartson
No Dear, Those Are Not Aliens
Zoom Today, Sunday Noon PT/3PM ET
  Jim Stewartson
Swart Gevaar: How the PayPal Mafia Reanimated Apartheid
While it formally ended in 1994, it has now been firmly replanted in America.
  Jim Stewartson
The Richest Man Doesn’t Think You Should Vote
Zoom today, Sunday, Noon PT / 3PM ET
  Jim Stewartson
© 2026 Jim Stewartson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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