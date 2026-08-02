MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy
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Technology Recapitulates Biology
Zoom Sunday, Noon PT / 3PM ET. Details below.
14 hrs ago
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Jim Stewartson
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July 2026
“Googly-Eyed Kremlin Bitch”: An Analysis
Why is mocking FBI Director Kash Patel so popular?
Jul 31
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Jim Stewartson
237
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103
If You’re Afraid to Exercise Your Rights, You’ve Already Lost Them
I have defeated Kash Patel and Mike Flynn in court.
Jul 29
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Jim Stewartson
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326
4:22
Never Meet Your Heroes
Zoom today! Sunday Noon PT / 3PM ET
Jul 26
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Jim Stewartson
134
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44
Dead-Enders
What’s More Dangerous Than a Cornered Malignant Narcissist? Three of Them.
Jul 25
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Jim Stewartson
358
51
176
Kash Patel and the Insufficiency of “Toldya”
Allow me a brief airing of grievances.
Jul 22
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Jim Stewartson
221
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121
Solipsism, Organized Loneliness & the Simple Technology to Fight Them
No Zoom Sunday. Enjoy your friends and family!
Jul 19
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Jim Stewartson
177
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78
Miller’s Ministerial: The Most Dangerous Speech Wasn’t Trump
While everyone focused on elections, Stephen Miller was putting the architecture in place to ensure they never matter.
Jul 17
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Jim Stewartson
310
21
154
Fever: Why the World Is Ill
How organized psychopathy is destroying civilization—and the planet.
Jul 14
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Jim Stewartson
194
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92
No Dear, Those Are Not Aliens
Zoom Today, Sunday Noon PT/3PM ET
Jul 12
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Jim Stewartson
121
7
40
Swart Gevaar: How the PayPal Mafia Reanimated Apartheid
While it formally ended in 1994, it has now been firmly replanted in America.
Jul 10
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Jim Stewartson
173
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77
The Richest Man Doesn’t Think You Should Vote
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Jul 5
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Jim Stewartson
157
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© 2026 Jim Stewartson
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