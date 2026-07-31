I have spent much of the last two days absorbing the public reaction to the news that a Nevada judge dropped Kash Patel’s $10 million defamation case against me. I will not pretend there has been no schadenfreude. Seeing the man who helped put the country through hell on January 6th—and then put me through hell for reporting on it—be roundly mocked has been downright delightful.

An interesting part of this particular internet phenomenon is that I don’t really matter to the story. I have been referred to as “a man,” a “blogger,” and an “internet commenter” by dozens of outlets by now. I admit to being a bit annoyed by this because I’m not a random person. I’m someone who knows what they’re talking about—and who was targeted for a reason.

Regardless, there are people all over America and the world celebrating that it’s still legal to talk about powerful people, to speak your mind about them, even if it isn’t nice. People want to know that they still live in a free country. They want to see people who fight—even if they don’t always win.

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Everyone knows Kash Patel is an actor playing a part—and that he’s not very good at it. He’s kept Trump entertained enough by destroying what’s left of the American justice system to keep his job for now. But Kash’s true test will be whether he can rig the midterms sufficiently to keep the Democrats out of power. If not, Kash will have much more time to spend with his personal problems.

I mocked Kash Patel, his frivolous lawsuit, and his “googly” eyes because someone needed to. His widespread destruction of the FBI, the firing of thousands of good agents, and his comical, debaucherous behavior as Director were all predictable—and make him fair game. And now, with his planned trip to Moscow three weeks before the midterms, the epithet “Kremlin bitch” hardly seems sufficient.

Kash Patel has been part of a criminal conspiracy to absolve Donald Trump of his crimes and keep him in power for a decade. Kash Patel is not normal, and he should never be normalized.

On Friday, at a hastily called Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Trump was asked about the $1.8 billion “weaponization fund” he wants to use to pay off the violent rioters he sent to hang Mike Pence—the same rioters Kash Patel ensured could not be stopped by the National Guard on J6.

Trump said the fund is for people who were “weaponized, who have been abused.” He says that other than himself “nobody else has ever been treated so badly, so horribly.”

I edited his comments below with a few reminders of the “victims” Trump is referring to. He is completely inverting history—right in front of the world. And getting away with it.

A year ago, I wrote a piece describing how Trump managed to obtain and keep a psychological hold on his party, MAGA, and his inner circle such that he could return to power after planning an insurrection. How is he able to lie so blatantly and just get away with it?

The answer is a well-developed system of cognitive abuse and entrainment that plays out over all forms of media. The article below describes how people end up mirroring Donald Trump like a flock of swallows or a school of fish instead of a group of conscious, rational individuals. This is how the people were actually “weaponized” on J6.

I also wrote a follow up series about how to fight back against this kind of cultic psychological influence. In short: first, you must learn how it all works, to know what you’re dealing with; then you have to name what you see and label it for others; and finally, when the time is right, you can use this information to disrupt what you see.

When I deliberately use language that I know will trigger someone like Kash Patel, I am using the power I control, my own words, to disrupt them, to let them know they haven’t gotten away with anything yet. That is my right, and giving it up is not just weak; it sets a dangerous precedent for everyone.

You giving up your rights, and your power, voluntarily is their goal. Instilling fear in the population is the point. Mockery is very powerful in face of authority. You really cannot do enough of it when people are trying to take your freedom away.

University students Hans and Sophie Scholl, their teacher, and their fellow students knew the power of mockery—and paid the price for using it. They were guillotined by the Nazis in 1943 as members of the White Rose for distributing pamphlets making fun of Hitler.

“Give me liberty or give me death” is not just a slogan. It’s the line all free people have to draw eventually.

Sophie said it best: “We will not be silent. We are your bad conscience.”

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