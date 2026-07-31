MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

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Jonathan D. Simon's avatar
Jonathan D. Simon
2d

Never in our lifetimes (at least) has the line between good and evil been so straight and so clear. Thank you and congrats on the win.

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Lor's avatar
Lor
2d

Thanks Jim.

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