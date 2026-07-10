MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

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Greg Anderson's avatar
Greg Anderson
Jul 10

"Nobody told me there'd be days like these, strange days indeed, quite peculiar mama."

John Lennon

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Kay G's avatar
Kay G
Jul 10

It’s like a Trifecta of Evil 😈 with Thiel, Musk and Trump - 2 South Africans and a White Nationalist American President. The “Christian” is just a “method” of appeal and control - as none of them appear to actually believe in Jesus Christ or Heaven and Hell.

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