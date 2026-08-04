Well, that escalated quickly.

Hello friends:
Just a quick note to share that the great John Oliver mentioned Kash Patel’s frivolous lawsuit being dismissed at the beginning of his show. It’s one of best things I’ve ever seen—but I may be biased. 😂
“It has been a busy week! Zelenskyy and Netanyahu met with Trump. We saw the incredible headline ‘Kash Patel Loses Lawsuit to Man Who Called Him “Googly-eyed” Chud’—which I think means that’s his legal name now…”
—John Oliver, Last Week Tonight, 8/2/26
Surreal doesn’t begin to describe it.