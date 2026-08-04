MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Well, that escalated quickly.

John Oliver covers my lawsuit at the top of his HBO show.
Jim Stewartson's avatar
Jim Stewartson

Hello friends:

Just a quick note to share that the great John Oliver mentioned Kash Patel’s frivolous lawsuit being dismissed at the beginning of his show. It’s one of best things I’ve ever seen—but I may be biased. 😂

“It has been a busy week! Zelenskyy and Netanyahu met with Trump. We saw the incredible headline ‘Kash Patel Loses Lawsuit to Man Who Called Him “Googly-eyed” Chud’—which I think means that’s his legal name now…”
—John Oliver, Last Week Tonight, 8/2/26

Surreal doesn’t begin to describe it.

“Googly-Eyed Kremlin Bitch”: An Analysis

Jim Stewartson
·
Jul 31
“Googly-Eyed Kremlin Bitch”: An Analysis

I have spent much of the last two days absorbing the public reaction to the news that a Nevada judge dropped Kash Patel’s $10 million defamation case against me. I will not pretend there has been no schadenfreude. Seeing the man who helped put the country through hell

Read full story

Get 40% off for 1 year

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Stewartson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture